MUFULIRA FAMILY BURIES WRONG BODY

Two families of Mufulira are embroiled in a brawl after one of them erroneously buried a wrong body in a mistaken identity predicament.

Relatives of an 80 year old man who died last Thursday but was buried on Saturday now want the body of their beloved one exhumed and reburied.

The family also wants to be compensated by the other family for the confusion caused.