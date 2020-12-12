MUFULIRA RECORDS INCREASE IN ABUSE OF MEN

By MISHECK MOYO

Some women from Kankoyo township of Mufulira have regretted the increase in the number of Gender Based Violence GBV cases against men in the area.

The women have disclosed that following the uncertainty at the local mine which has seen massive job loses, men who have lost jobs are now victims of GBV as they are being abused by their wives.

The women said this during an outreach sensitization campaign meeting organized by Action Aid and its partners in Zimba compound of Mufulira.