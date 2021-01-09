MUFULIRA RESIDENTS REJECT PF & LUNGU

By Koswe Correspondent

Hungry and angry Mufulira residents have rejected President Lungu.

Lungu has not addressed current and ex miners in Mufurila as the venue for the said meeting (Shiinde stadium) was deserted.

People remained unmoved with the presence of Lungu in Mufurila and went about doing their normal activities ignoring his presence.

PF officials who included ministers were seen throwing PF Chitenge around but residents equally ignored and did not pick the chitenge which has remained littering the dilapidated streets of Mufurila.

Lungu’s entourage has since left Mufurila using the Ndola Mufurila road.