INMATES VOTER’S REGISTRATION CAUSES UPROAR

SOME members of the public in Mufumbwe yesterday almost disrupted the ongoing issuance of National Registration Cards and voters cards to inmates at Mufumbwe Correctional Facility.

North-Western Province Permanent Secretary Willies Mangimela disclosed that the unruly crowd which thronged the facility were threatening officers who are issuing cards to stop.

He however indicated that the disruption was thwarted by quick action by police officers who dispersed the people.