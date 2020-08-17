CHIEF Mukuni’s son, Siasiloka, says he is putting himself for adoption as a candidate for the Katombola parliamentary elections in 2021 under the UPND.

And Southern Province deputy information and publicity secretary Neto Halwabala has revealed that he is eyeing the Livingstone seat next year.

In an interview, Siasiloka, 34, said it was time the youthful Zambians took control of the nation’s destiny.

“Yes, I am going for the Katombora Constituency parliamentary seat (in Kazungura) under the UPND…. It is time we stopped complaining of corruption, nepotism, poverty, injustice, high unemployment rates and take charge of the nation’s destiny,” said Siasiloka.

Siasiloka is Mukuni’s sixth child and is never shy to speak out about evils that surround society.

And Halwabala said his ambition to contest the Livingstone seat would be determined by his bid for the position of provincial information and publicity secretary, currently being held by Katombora member of parliament Derick Livune.

“If I succeed at the provincial general assembly, I will forego the parliamentary ambition so that I can ensure that I traverse the province to grow the number of votes for my president Hakainde Hichilema. So, I will make a final decision after the provincial elections,” said Halwabala.