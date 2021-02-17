Mulenga urges new UPND NMC members to reach out to those who lost elections

By Chambwa Moonga

JUDITH Mulenga has asked victorious UPND national management committee members to reach out to losers and help them to manage disappointment, anger and stress.

Mulenga was the chairperson and returning officer of electoral commission of the UPND general assembly held on Sunday, February 14.

She declared Hakainde Hichilema as the UPND newly elected president (unopposed), along with 70 national management committee (NMC) members.

The 70 NMC members are Mutale Nalumango who nationally polled 2,051 votes while the lowest, Harrison Phiri had 931.

The rest of the NMC members are Patrick Mucheleka (2,020), William Banda (1,933), Cornelius Mweetwa (1,905), Gary Nkombo (1,885), Andrew Banda (1,883), Charles Kakoma (1,877), Doreen Mwamba (1,828), Sylvia Masebo (1,822), Bernard Mpundu (1,741), Jack Mwiimbu (1,735), Levy Ngoma (1,721), Elias Mubanga (1,693), Mulambo Haimbe (1,661), Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane (1,651), Romeo Kangombe (1,647), Rodrick Chewe (1,530), Ambrose Lufuma (1,518), Grace Kasese Chibwa (1,505), George Sinkala (1,499), Kangwa Chileshe (1,499), Isidore Tetamashimba (1,485), Martha Mushipe (1,467), and Elijah Muchima (1,451).

Others are Gilbert Liswaniso (1,450), Christopher Mwaba (1,441), Douglas Syakalima (1,440), Gilles Yambayamba (1,423), Isaac Mukuka (1,385), Brenda Tambatamba (1,377), Subeta Mutelo (1,377), Salome Mwanakatwe (1,374), Percy Chanda (1,366), Felix Ngoma (1,313), Charles Kaisala (1,302), Jairo Simbeye (1,292), Stanley Kakubo (1,283), Gerald Sikazwe (1,276), John Chinyanta (1,257), Gladys Tavaris (1,256), Mutinta Buumba Mazoka (1,212), Collins Maoma (1,211), Newton Samakai (1,208), Samantha Matambo (1,206), Mulilo Kabesha (2,190), Joseph Katolo (2,184), Daniel Chisala (1,178), Credo Nanjuwa (1,170), Elina Sakala Mutelo (1,169), Edith Kamanga (1,123) and Trevor Mwiinde (1,113).

The final names on the list are Watson Lumba (1,103), Teddy Mwewa Chisha (1,103), Brian Kambita (1,099), Stephen Chikota (1,088), Frank Tayali (1,072), Clarissa Chikamba (1,057), Namakau Kabwiku (1,051), Helen Mulenga (1,025), Daphine Chabu (1,017), Likando Mufalali (992), Frazer Moonde (985), Loveness Malambo (980), Bob Sakahilu (967), Prudence Chinama (963), Kenneth Ng’ona (961), Sibote Sibote (945), Elizabeth Lungu (943), and Brigadier General Gershom Chungu (936).

There were about 197 candidates competing for the 70 NMC slots.

Speaking shortly before she announced the winners at the UPND secretariat in Lusaka today, Mulenga, who is Civil Society Constitution Agenda (CiSCA) chairperson Judith Mulenga, said: “to the winners, yes, celebrate.”

“But remember that you have a responsibility and a duty to also comfort those that didn’t make it. It is your responsibility as winners….” Mulenga, whose deputy was Pamela Chisanga, said.

“You have won not out of your own might but by the confidence that has been placed on you by the others.”

She said one of the objectives of the general assembly was that UPND should come out more united than before.

“The responsibility to unite the party lies with you who have managed to get into the NMC, by the confidence of others,” she noted.

“So, you need to work to manage the disappointment, the anger and stress felt by those that have not come into that circle. Encourage them that their time will also come.”

Mulenga further pointed out that the other objective of the general assembly was to ensure that there was regional representation, as well as ethnic extraction representation.

“I think you have done very well!” said Mulenga, adding that the other objective was the issue of attaining gender equity.

“You have 29 per cent…. You need to work on that. I’ll be glad to urge the president to work on gender equity. If youth equity has been obtained, well and good. [But] if it hasn’t, please let the president rectify that. For the ones with disabilities, if they are not well represented in the NMC, Mr president include them there.”

Out of the 70 NMC officials, Western, Lusaka, Southern and Copperbelt and Central Provinces have each contributed six people.

Eastern, North-Western, Northern, Luapula and Muchinga Provinces have each contributed eight leaders.

The NMC is the UPND’s highest decision-making organ.