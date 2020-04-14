MULOBEZI ESO_GI DROWNS TOGETHER WITH HIS TWO SONS

By ZEIC Correspondent

Mulobezi District Education Standard Officer _ General Inspections (ESO_IG) Mr Simaundu and his two sons have died after their boat capsized. The Eso GI for Mulobezi DEBS went with his family for what is said to be a picnic on 12 April 2020. Mr simaundu and his two sons got in a dugout canoe to cross the dam…while the wife drove the vehicle to go round the dam for them to meet across unfortunately the canoe capsized which led to drowning of the 3. One boy was rescued by a passer by and he was rushed to the hospital but died on the way.

The search for mr simaundu and his son failed to be successful yesterday. The police and members of the community decided to continue the search the following day, meaning today. The two Bodies were retrieved around 16 and now they are in sichili mission hospital mortuary.

MULOBEZI UPDATE!

BODIES OF SIMAUNDU AND HIS SONS FOUND

…he drowned in Kanyimba Dam along with his two sons after their boat capsized.

A team of officers from Zambia Police and the Department of National Parks and Wildlife have finally retrieved the body of Mulobezi District Education Standards Officer, Jimmy Walubita Simaundu and his son.

This follows over 24 Hours of searching for Simaundu (left) who drowned in Kanyimba Dam on Sunday along with his two sons (in pictures below) when their Canoe capsized in full view of his helpless wife.

His youngest son was retrieved on Sunday and pronounced dead upon arrival at Sichili Hospital.

In the latest development, sources close to the incident are telling Byta FM News that the team has managed to find the two corpses after they drowned around 13:00 Hours on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Mulobezi Council Public Relations Officer, Elvis Muleya says Simaundu 47, had gone for a picnic at Kanyimba Dam with his family when the boat they were paddling together with his 2 sons capsized.

Muleya has identified the two sons are Lishoma Simaundu, aged 16 and Mubita Simaundu, 13.

Their remains have since been deposited at Sichili Mission Hospital Mortuary.