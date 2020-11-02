PROPERTIES among them musical instruments worth over K300,000 have been burnt to ashes at Mumba Yachi’s studio.

Police acting spokesperson Danny Mwale has told Mwebantu in a statement.

Mr Mwale said brief facts are that on October 31, 2020 at around 13:30 hours, Mr Yachi and his partner in business identified as Jacob Hoff left the studio intact and securely locked after using it.

He said Mr Hoff who resides at the same address then received a call at around 15 hours informing him about the fire in the studio which had extended to his house.

Mr Mwale said police and fire brigade officers managed to put off the fire.

“Police in Lusaka received a report of fire incident in which Mr Yachi aged 34 of Avondale reported that his studio situated at plot number 57 Acacia Avenue in Avondale caught fire where assorted musical instruments were burnt to ashes. The fire also extended to the house where some household properties where burnt as well,” he said.

Mr Mwale said preliminary investigations revealed that the fire started from the vast open bush area of Natural Resources Development College, on the side which shares the border with the houses in Acacia road in Avondale.

He said as the fire approached the wall fence, it was fueled by the strong wind which caused some pieces of burning grass to fly on top of thatched roof of the studio which is situated near the wall fence, igniting the roof.

He said the fire also spread to the next house which also had a thatched roof.

“The value of the property burnt is K376,300 while value of the damage on the building is yet to be ascertained.

Mr Mwale said police have since opened an inquiry file into the matter.-Mwebantu