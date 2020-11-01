MUMBA YACHI’S STUDIO BURNT TO ASHES BY UNKNOWN PEOPLE

Mumba Yachi, who has shot back to fame through his “Squeeze my Lemon” hit which he released soon after returning to Zambia following a deportation, says he’ll not be broken by the cowardly acts to burn down his studio.

He posts:

I have been fighting battles ever since I was born but this one breaks my heart to the core, more than the deportation 😔😭. Yesterday majesties our studio, the Bamboo studio was burnt to ashes by unknown cowards and all our equipments and our CDs gone. But I can tell you this one will not kill our spirits. See you all on 7th of November