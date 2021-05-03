MUMBI PHIRI ACCUSES INNOCENT KALIMANSHI OF BEING UPND AND NOT PF STATING THAT PF CADRES WHO BEAT HIM DID A COMMENDABLE JOB.

The Patriotic Front PF Deputy Secretary General Mis. Mumbi Phiri has confirmed to Hot FM radio that Innocent Kalimanshi was beaten by Kamba and other PF Cadres because he (Innocent Kalimanshi) is UPND and not PF.

Mumbi PHiri has told the media that Innocent Kalimanshi forced himself through the Gate of the Patriotic Front PF and bashed two PF women who came to welcome Dr. Chishimba Kambwili’s.

Mis Mumbi Phiri has since directed the Zambia Police to arrest and charge Kalimanshi for criminal damages and for insulting Kennedy Kamba and other PF official.

Mumbi Phiri was speaking this when she was being interviewed by Hot FM journalists this morning.