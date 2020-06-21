PF DEPUTY SECRETARY GENERAL MUMBI PHIRI ACCUSES SYDNEY MUSHANGA AND CHANDA MUTALE OF FUNNING CONFUSION IN THE PARTY IN CENTRAL PROVINCE

By Watch Reporter

PF Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri has expressed disappointment at the continued in-fighting within the party in Central Province.

Phiri has advised party members in the region to co-exist knowing to well that Politics is about numbers.

She wondered how some PF members could still keep grudges against each other from as way back as 2011 to date.

Phiri who emphasized the need for close collaboration between government and party officials in the implementation of the PF manifesto, said the continued infighting will derail progress

She said this when she addressed party officials during a ‘Mini’ Indaba held at ‘Three Seasons’ Hotel in Kabwe, Saturday morning.

And Phiri accused Central Province Minister Sydney Mushanga and PF Provincial Chairperson Chanda Mutale of funning the confusion the party is experiencing in the Province.

She noted with concern that lack of coordination by both government and party officials has caused people to label the PF as a failed government.

And speaking earlier, Mkushi South Member of Parliament Davies Chisopa called on all party members in the province to focus their energies in campaigning for President Edger Lungu ahead of the 2021 General Elections.

Chisopa who is also a Member of the Central Committee, further trashed claims by some lawmakers that they are using personal resources to develop their constituencies.