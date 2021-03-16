MUMBI PHIRI CALLS FOR ARREST OF BOWMAN LUSAMBO AND BRIAN MUSHIMBA

By Logic Lukwanda

Patriotic Front Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri has called for the arrest of Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo and Higher Education Minister Brian Mushimba for breaching Covid-19 prevention measures by mobilizing huge crowds for campaigns on the Copperbelt.

Mrs. Phiri has described the conduct of the Kabushi and Kankoyo lawmakers as irresponsible considering the outbreak of the pandemic with no respect for social distancing and other measures outlined.

Addressing the media in Lusaka today, Mrs. Phiri condemned the two ministers saying nobody is above the law and has called on the police to take charge and not spare anyone so that the covid-19 prevention measures are adhered to by all.

Efforts to get both Mr. Lusambo and Dr. Mushimba on the matter proved futile by broadcast time as their mobile phones went unanswered.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Phiri has banned the use of illegal number plates such as ECL and others and has warned that any party member who goes to the pf secretariat with the ECL number plate and any other will be reported to the police.

PHOENIX NEWS