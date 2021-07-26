HON. MUMBI PHIRI CHALLENGES POLICE I.G AND CASTIGATES UPND VIOLENCE

Emmanuel Chilekwa

25 July 2021

Hon Mumbi Phiri is a very sad person today given the violence being perpetuated by the UPND, challenging the police Inspector Gdneral Kakoma Kanganja to arrest perpetrators, she revealed at today’s PF virtual rally at Mulungushi International Conference Centre.

Late Presidents – Levy Patrick Mwanawasa and Michael Chilufya Sata reconciled their differences. She’s scared if HH is brought into government.

She said that HH is his son in law although she believes he is perpetuating violence.

She fears HH’s grand children wont be violent.

In 2008, when PF saw violence on the Copperbelt, following Sata’s election loss, Sata went on ZNBC to stop violence. So violence can be stopped by opposition, she said. Sata did not ask the Church to reconcile with Levy at State House.

She asked: Do you know why HH fails to recognise

ECL as President?

She has challenged the police IG to arrest those perpetuating violence in Sioma and elsewhere in the same vein PF stalwarts are being arrested – an apparent inference to DEC’s nabbing of America One, who is called Innocent Kalimanshi.