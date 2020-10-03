By Patson Chilemba

Ruling PF deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri has not taken kindly assertions that the ruling PF used ‘surrogate organisations’ to call for the institution of a commission of inquiry into the privatisation process which happened over two decades ago.

Forum for Development and Democracy (FDD) leader Edith Nawakwi, under whose wings the privatisation process was carried out as finance minister, has been accusing Hichilema of having benefited himself during the process, allegations the government has bought into, and yesterday YALI presented a petition to President Lungu, which he used to announce the institution of a commission of inquiry to look into the matter.

Speaking with Daily Revelation in a recent interview, Phiri said she would not give a position on the matter, claiming the PF was not behind the move.

“Already you have heard some people are claiming that Edith Nawakwi was given something or whatever, they are claiming she has been paid for her to start speaking like that. But I haven’t heard anybody tell us how much Mr Hichilema was paid by the same PF for him to start talking about Nawakwi, because it’s him who started,” Phiri said. “He went to a TV programme which was hosted by pastor Chiluba, it’s pastor Chiluba who asked him, that’s where Mr Hakainde Hichilema said Nawakwi was sleeping. What Honourable Nawakwi said on Hot FM was simply responding to what Mr Hakainde Hichilema said. So how can anybody claim that PF paid Edith Nawakwi when she was busy responding?”

Phiri claimed that it was the people who were calling for the inquiry.

“Have you heard anybody because even from the government spokesperson she hasn’t called for that. It’s the people. Is YALI part of government? In fact they are the ones who have even petitioned. Is YALI part of PF?” she asked.

But asked on charges that the organisations pushing for the move were mere ‘surrogates’ the party was using to seemingly legitimise their action as a non-partisan undertaking, Phiri responded: “Is Linda Kasonde UPND surrogate? Is Laura Miti, she is surrogate of UPND? Those are NGOs. Is McDonald Chipenzi a surrogate of UPND?”

Phiri continued.

“I am asking, has YALI agreed that they are our surrogates? YALI was in existence even before PF came to power. That’s a very strong youth movement, which has been in existence even before PF formed government so you can’t call them that…is Brian Changala a surrogate of UPND?” Phiri said. “Even me I can’t tell who a surrogate to PF is. I can’t because nobody has come out to say me I am a surrogate of who.”

Asked on ruling PF member Colonel Panji Kaunda’s statement questioning why President Lungu is revisiting a matter that happened decades ago, when there is a fresh criminal case committed by his own daughter, Tasila, as confirmed by the Ministry of Lands and Environmental Protection, Phiri refused to be drawn into commenting specifically on the matter, instead diverting to questioning Col Panji’s membership in the party.

“And where did Colonel Panji Kaunda resign to become a PF member? I am asking you when did he resign from UNIP to become a PF member. Where did Bob Sichinga resign from UPND to become member? Did you see him reign to join us?” Phiri asked, but was reminded that these were people who campaigned for the PF prior to winning power and served in the PF government as ministers. “Look me I am PF, I am a known PF member, if I don’t come out to resign publicly, because everybody knows that I am PF, if I am given a job, let’s say if ZRP or any other party wins…that doesn’t make me a ZRP member. Yes.”

Phiri said the procedure in politics was that if one had decided to support a political party, they should first announce their resignation from the previous party.

“It’s not PF which is pushing for that, it’s the citizens of the Republic of Zambia, is Green Party president also being called our surrogate? Is Sean Tembo who was in an alliance with HH, they were together, has he now changed because he has spoken his feelings to be our surrogate,” asked Phiri. -Daily Revelation