MUMBI PHIRI MUST FIRST TELL INONGE, LUBINDA, DORA, MWALE AND LUO TO STEP ASIDE IF SHE’S SINCERE, SAYS MWIIMBU

By Lambwe Kachali

UPND Monze Central member of Parliament Jack Mwiimbu has challenged Patriotic Front (PF) deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri to challenge Vice-President Inonge Wina and several ministers not to recontest their positions if she is sincere with her calls

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Mwiimbu challenged Phiri to clearly tell the nation if it is the official position of the ruling party that members of parliament who have served three terms or more not to re-contest their seats in next year’s general elections.

The PF deputy secretary general last Friday challenged all members of parliament, both in the opposition and ruling party against re-contesting their seats in 2021 general elections in order to give chance to women, youths and the disabled.

Phiri who had mentioned Mwiimbu in an interview with Daily Revelation said in view of the failure of Bill 10 to pass in parliament, proportional representation would not be implemented, therefore, members of parliament serving third term should consider stepping down and pave way for youths, women and people living with disabilities to be represented in parliament next year.

“I am throwing a challenge to these members of parliament who are going for a third term, (both in the ruling party and opposition) (to) please leave the seats for the women, the youth and the disabled and I will lead by example; anybody who is going to stand as a woman, a youth because that’s the category I fall under I will support. So, ba Jack Mwiimbu, everybody,” Phiri said, mentioning the UPND member of parliament in that category. “Let us leave because we have let the people of Zambia down. Let us show leadership by walking the talk. Let’s use it as an example for those who are going for third term as parliamentarians, all of them across the board.”

But Mwiimbu threw the challenge back to Phiri asking her to categorically put it in clear terms if it was the official position of the PF that all members of parliament in her party that have served three or more terms should not re-contest their seats.

He said there are many members of parliament in the PF government serving their third term, including, Vice-President Inonge Wina, Given Lubinda, Jean Kapata, Dora Siliya, Nakndu Luo, Vincent Mwale among others. Therefore, Mwiimbu argued that UPND would only respond to Phiri’s challenge when she clarifies if this is the official position or policy of the ruling party.

“First of all, before I even answer that question; can you ask honourable Mumbi Phiri, the deputy secretary general (of the PF) to challenge all her members of parliament who have served more than three terms, including her Honour the Vice-President not to re-contest. Let her challenge her own Vice President. If she is sincere, I am requesting her to challenge her honour the Vice-President to step down and not re-contest 2021 elections, including honourable (Given) Lubinda, Nkandu Luo, Jean Kapata, Dora Siliya, and many others who have served more than two (or three) terms. Let her challenge them. And when she does so, then we are going to respond ourselves. Then we will know that they are genuine in what they are saying,” Mwiimbu responded. “As secretary general of the party, let her tell us that now, this is the position of her party not to allow anybody to contest more than two terms. That is my position on this matter.”-Daily Revelation