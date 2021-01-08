MUMBI PHIRI URGES U.S GOVT TO INVESTIGATE CAPITOL HILL KILLINGS

PF Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri has urged the US government to investigate the killing of protesters at Capitol Hill in the United States of America.

Ms. Phiri has also urged stakeholders to condemn the police brutality which was exhibited by the police when dealing with the protesters.

She has questioned why the American government has described the protesters as local terrorists while in Africa they describe protesters as human rights activists.

Credit: ZNBC