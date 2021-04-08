MUNAILE SENDS A LETTER TO FIFA DEMANDING NULLIFICATION OF FAZ ELECTION RESULTS

LOSING FAZ presidential candidate Emmanuel Munaile has written the world football governing body, FIFA, demanding the suspension of the current Football Association of Zambia executive committee and to fiurther nullify the results of the February 27 elections.

Munaile, who was defeated by incumbent Andrew Kamanga for the big seat, said there was electoral malpractice by the FAZ Secretariat to give undue advantage to elections winner.

He added that there were corrupt activities leading up to the elections held in Livingstone which were in breach of both the FAZ and FIFA statutes.

Munaile said this in a letter addressed to FIFA general secretary Fatma Samoura copied to FAZ, and the Sports Council of Zambia.

“My prayer is that FIFA summons its tenets of transparency and accountability by suspending the current FAZ executive committee on grounds of electoral malpractice, investigate the allegations and subsequently nullify the results of the recently held elections as it did not meet the standards set out by our statutes,” he said.

And in an interview, Munaile said the FAZ Secretariat acted with ill-motive to among other things keep the date of the elections to themselves and only informed the nation and key stakeholders like him two weeks before the elections.

Munaile alleged that money exchanged hands going into the elections but FAZ general Secretary Adrian Kashala said FAZ had nothing to hide and that Munaile was free to take up the matter with FIFA.

“We gave councilors transport or fuel allowances. Just the same way FIFA provides for us when we travel for their engagements. If we didn’t cater for their transport do you think people would have come all the way from Northwestern province?” Kashala asked.

Kashala who laughed off the accusations, wondered why Munaile did not withdraw from race if he had concerns.

TIMES OF ZAMBIA