By Elias Sakala cic Private Reporter.

LUSAKA ~Lusaka.

MUNALI CONSTITUENCY ASPIRING CANDIDATE HON LILLIAN MUTAMBO EMPOWERS MORE WARD OFFICIALS IN CHAINDA WARD.

Today Chainda Ward Executives have been Empowered with 100 trays of Eggs by Hon. Lillian Mutambo Aspiring MP for Munali Constituency. This Empowerment is meant to sustain the wards in this challenging Period of Covid-19.

Hon Mutambo told CIC that the poverty levels in some parts of Munali are unbearable hence her little assistance could go along way in supplementing the hustles the families are facing in this challenging Period. Apart from Eggs Hon Mutambo delivered on her promise to deliver rice bags to certain mothers who requested the help as capital to sustain themselves.

“Things are so pretty expensive in Lusaka, good life and proper meal is only found in the PF and not all of them due to corruption. Handouts during elections are often used by PF to woo the voters by giving them K20 or k50. Honestly what can you buy in K20 or K50 as a basis to survive for another 5 years of PF ?” She asked.

“Mothers are keepers of homes they make sure kids have eaten, homes are well cleaned and there is life at home hence my empowerment initiative to atleast sustain them and keep them going in a little way, those who can manage well can have a life journey to even empower others tomorrow” she said.

Once again Hon Mutambo would like to appreciate the Chainda Ward leadership for a smooth day.

