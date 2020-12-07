MUNALI PF CHAIRMAN VISTOL KALABA BUYING VOTERS CARDS AS PEOPLE RESIST THE MOVE.

PF Munali Constituency’s Madido Branch Chairman Vistol Kalaba and his team are knocking on people’s doors in Madido, Kapilyomba, Chakunkula,Obama, Kamanga and Chelstone areas buying voters cards from people for as little as K100. Those that are refusing to sell them are being instructed to give the PF officials their cards’ numbers.

There are however reports of some alert residents getting aggressive and threatening to lynch Vistol Kalaba and his officials. The PF’s intentions of buying the voters cards is not clear but is said to be for the purpose of duplicating them and render them null and void in the system.

Sources within PF have revealed that the Party has released huge amounts of money in Lusaka to all its Councillors to dish out to all Wards and Branches for the purpose buying voters cards in large quantities. Residents in Munali constituency have since called on the Police and ECZ to investigate the matter, while vigilante groups in the areas have been formed to apprehend the PF culprits. -zambia eagle