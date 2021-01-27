Mundawanga Lion Escapes Again:

This is not the kind of news we all expect, but guys Mundawanga is very old and National Parks just took over management few years ago and I must say DNPW is doing its best so far.

Most of the animal enclosures there look okay but these few experiences have proven that actually we need to do a complete overhaul of the place starting with the enclosures for the lions which pose a huge risk to human life. The wires fences are now weak and corroded at the bottom.

Mundawanga is very important to all of us and we must all help it grow and flourish at the same time maintaining safety to both human and animal life. Remember most of the places which offer game viewing are not very affordable for that small child from that compound hence Mundawanga remains very important as an education centre for wildlife.

Going forward in consideration of the unfolding events all the lions will be secured in what are called night rooms which are very safe built with concrete so that Management can redo all the lion fences. I know some of you are saying just close it but if we do that will be the last time that child in kuku compound saw a lion.

Fortunately funds have already been secured for this complete overhaul and hopefully this will be done in the soonest possible time so that people can go and learn about wildlife.

On a very sad note we have lost a lion! Many people have tagged me to check why I didnt tranquilize it like before? The truth is I actually darted it but it was in a very excited state and since the medicine takes about 5 to 10 minutes to work it was in that short period of time that it managed to jump the fence charged at me almost killing me because it came very close. It was at this time that my boss who was on standby put it down by shooting it.

So the life of the lion was indeed a concern but the decision was made to kill it because human life was at risk.

With these few words I want to assure the public that the lions will be put in safe night rooms and Mundawanga will soon get good secure fences.

I also would like to thank and salute my boss Mr. Andrew Chomba Eldred for saving my life from the lion attack this morning. I am grateful Sir🙏

Below is the photo of the man who saved my life this morning.