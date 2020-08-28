PF Lukashya Constituency campaign manager Brian Mundubile has incited cadres not to allow Hakainde Hichilema to step in the area before apologising to Paramount Chief Chitimukulu.

Mundubile, who addressed the cadres in Bemba, said anyone who insults the chief should not be allowed in the area until he apologises for the ‘insults’.

Recently, Chitimukulu accused Hichilema of intending to remove him from the throne if he is elected Republican President and the PF have taken political capital out of it to create a rift between the two.

The Chitimukulu received criticism from Hichilema’s supporters and was reminded about how the UPND leader stood and defended him at the time Edgar Lungu, as home affairs minister, sent police officers to block his accession to the throne as Michael Sata, the president then, was against him.

Riding on the allegation, Mundubile, a lawyer and the government chief whip in Parliament, enflamed the cadres not to allow Hichilema step in the area until he seeks forgiveness.

“As we are working, you know that we are traditional and we respect chiefs, we respect our chiefs so much so as we are hearing some people insult the chief and if they visit this place, they have to be called and told that before we talk to you, go and apologise to the chief,” Mundubile said. “Before arrival, those that have insulted the chief…to us Chitimukulu is the custodian of the Bembaland (Mwine Lubemba) Kanyanta manga, kanabesa wesu, so if there are some children who have gone out of the way, before they step or pass through his Kingdom, they need to first go and apologise, ask for forgiveness that ‘please forgive us, we were wrong’ but in the absence of that there would be a problem. He first has to go and apologise.”

Mundubile added that every leader was appointed by God and if there was a President, such a leader was for all Zambians and is not limited to where he goes.

“So ba commander, ndefwaya mubombe namaka (I want you to work hard). I see you have hefty men with you here. We are very proud of you as your leaders, and me as campaign manager mwampela inkosho, mwampela amaka nomba (you have strengthened me) even as I step in the campaigns, I would be assured that I have muscled men out there and if there is an issue, I would just be looking backwards and the problem is solved, isn’t it?” he asked the cadres responded with a PF chant.

Mundubile also told the cadres that President Edgar Lungu’s children have been wounded over his booing in Monze.

He charged that those that have had faults in the past should not bypass Lusaka but first go to kneel before the owner of the country to seek forgiveness for insulting the Head of State.

Mundubile said Lukashya was a PF stronghold and no one would be allowed to step in without being cleared.

He said just like others have their strongholds elsewhere, which the PF respects, it should be noted that Lukashya was a bedrock for the ruling party.

“Kuno ekwishite lya PF, ekwafyalilwe PF, so umuntu uli onse afwile ukwishiba ati kuno nikukati kwa PF. So ba commander bonse namitasha, mwalanga apabuta tutu ati mulibana bakwa Lungu. Uyu wine mupashi eeo twalakonkanyapo nao (This is PF’s stronghold, this is where PF was born, so any person should know that this is PF’s bedroom. I thank you all commanders, you have shown that you are Lungu’s children. Proceed with this same spirit),” Mundubile said to the cadres.

“Umuntu nga aleisa kukati kwabene afwile ukwishiba ati nikukati kabene, tefyo fine, tefyo chaba bane? Bushe umuntu kuti aisaingila kukati noishiba ati kuli umwine uku? Naifwe kwaliba kukati kwabene uko tatuya. Tulamonafye umwaice nga apita na skipper filya bamwita bamutintanya balamulubulwisha, naifwe kuno nikukati kwesu (If someone is coming to someone’s bedroom, he should know that this is someone’s bedroom. Can someone pop into someone’s bedroom without knowing that this is someone’s bedroom? Even us, there other people’s bedrooms that we don’t go to, we just see that even a kid wearing a different regalia is called, quizzed and harassed, so even us, this is our bedroom).”

As he concluded his address, Mundubile asked the commanders to mobilise their ‘soldiers’ to turn up in numbers on nomination day (yesterday).

He said the PF had enough attire to paint Kasama green.