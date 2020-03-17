Government Chief Whip Brian Mundubile says he will not issue a three line whip to compel Patriotic Front Members of Parliament to take a particular position regarding the Constitution Amendment bill number 10 of 2019.

Mr. Mundubile says the Constitution is a document of conscious and that the Party therefore cannot subject its members to the party’s position on the matter.

He says the MPs have since been encouraged to listen to the voices of the people who sent them to parliament and that it will be difficult to take a position as a party to compel the members to go against the wishes of the people.

Mr. Mundubile has told ZNBC News that the Party took a position to encourage its MPs to listen to what the people want.

This is in the wake of leader of opposition Jack Mwiimbu’s directive to UPND MPs to vote against the Bill as it comes up in Parliament tomorrow.