MUNGWI MAN KILLS STEPSON FOR URINATING ON THE BED…?

Police in Kasama have launched a manhunt for a man of Malaya village accused of killing his two year old stepson, while trying to discipline him for urinating on the bed.

Deputy Spokesperson of Police, Danny Mwale has identified the suspect as Kakoma Boma, aged 27.

Mwale tells Byta FM News that the boy suffered suspected internal injuries as kicks are alleged to have been used in the act.

He says the Incident occurred on 15 April, 2021 at around 10:00 hours at Malaya Village in Mungwi district.

Mwale explains that initial investigations revealed that the deceased had urinated on his bed and the Stepfather wanted to discipline him.

