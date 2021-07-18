…as she cautions politicians to stop trying to gain mileage out of the Child.

MUNGWI, (SMART EAGLES)

His story took social media by storm when it broke out a few days ago, and as expected, the Child has become a celebrity overnight with T-shirts of his picture and words “Mpenifye Impilipili Nshete” printed and people are cashing in on the Child.

Social media memes have also been created under the boy’s Face with the same words inscribed.

It is also reported that unscrupulous individuals have also created WhatsApp Groups and are soliciting for donations for the boy, much to the worry of the local leadership in Mungwi District who have said the boy might not even receive the funds.

But circumstances leading to the Child’s unfortunate social media buzz have attracted mixed reactions from among others, Child Right Groups as well as the general public.

This is the story of a 7 years old boy of Mungwi who is alleged to have plucked some Onions and other Vegetables from the School garden at Shimpa Primary in Mungwi district.

Mungwi District Commissioner Bridget Chitundu is among those who have expressed concern with issues surrounding the boy’s life who’s identity has been withheld to protect him.

Ms Chitundu disclosed in an interview that some politicians are also trying to gain mileage out of the Child’s situation.

She told Smart Eagles in an interview that opposition UPND leadership in Mungwi are trying to politicize the matter – a situation she described as unfortunate.

She has also condemned the Teacher who captured the boy on Camera saying the named Tutor was wrong.

“When I saw the video on social media, I got concerned as District Commissioner and mother too because I do not think it was right to film the boy and circulate the video like that,” Ms Chitundu said.

“But what I am more concerned about is that some people have even created groups on WhatsApp where they are asking for donations using the boy’s name but I want to caution the public to be careful because people will just swindle you.”

Ms Chitundu said she is shocked that people are trying to treat the boy as if he is an Orphan.

“I went to see the family to see how we can protect the Child from this social media abuse because what people are trying to do is both wrong and illegal,” she said.

The District Commissioner guides that all those who feel they want to come to the aid of the boy in whatever way, should go through her Office, adding that the boy is Government trophy and it is the duty of Government to protect all Children from such.

“If anything, we cannot fail as a Government to take care of the boy because we have various Social Welfare offices across the country where we are looking after those in need so I don’t see the reason why our colleagues in the opposition want to gain mileage out of this situation.

“It is for this reason that on Saturday I decided to take the boy and his mother and put them at a temporary place away from the public in the meantime and I did so in the interest of the Child,” Ms Chitundu said.

