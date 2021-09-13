LUMEZI MP SAYS HE WILL NOT BE INTIMIDATED BY NEW GOVERNMENT

Lumezi Independent Member of Parliament, Munir Zulu has been summoned by Police for questioning.

Munir however says these are tricks by the new government to intimidate those that it is failing to work with.

He wrote:

“It’s not a rumour I will be at Police Headquarters tomorrow at 10hrs! Police are allegedly investigating my statement; (Minority can not rule over the majority)” he posted on his Facebook page.