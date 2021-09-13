LUMEZI MP SAYS HE WILL NOT BE INTIMIDATED BY NEW GOVERNMENT
Lumezi Independent Member of Parliament, Munir Zulu has been summoned by Police for questioning.
Munir however says these are tricks by the new government to intimidate those that it is failing to work with.
He wrote:
“It’s not a rumour I will be at Police Headquarters tomorrow at 10hrs! Police are allegedly investigating my statement; (Minority can not rule over the majority)” he posted on his Facebook page.
That is a careless statement that will not be tolerated in our country. Those who want to divide this country on tribal lines are not supposed to be let Scott free we don’t such things in our christian nation. If he has to be arrested let it happen so that an example can be made. Please police do you job and do not be intimidated by anyone. This is what we voted for, to correct the wrongs that have been made by people. They did this with impunity.
I doubt it this is wht they hv summoned him for. This chap was involved in a punch- up with a police officer under the PF administration. This is the time for justice to take its course.
The boy is so naive to believe that just because he is a stupid independent MP, then he is above the law. Does he know why there is what they call bye elections? If the prosecution do their best, the boy will go to prison and cause a bye election. Stupid Idiot.