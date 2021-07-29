MUNZAKO NGATI ACHITA, OSAMUCHOSAPO, MULEKE APITILIZE – DR CANISIUS BANDA TELLS HH

…..as he explains that PF Manifesto puts Zambians first whilst that of the opposition prioritises foreigners

LUSAKA, Wednesday 28th July 2021 (SmartEagles)

Ruling Patriotic Front (PF) Member Dr Canisius Banda has advised UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema to let President Edgar Chagwa Lungu continue on his development trajectory.

Dr Banda, who is also former UPND Vice President, maintained that most of the things the opposition party is promising have already been done by the PF government under the leadership of His Excellency, President Lungu.

He said during PF Virtual Campaign in Lusaka today that the President has among other things transformed the lives of the youths and women through various empowerment programs.

The former UPND Vice President added that Zambia will soon be the hub of electricity in the region following the launch on the Kafue Gorge Lower Hydropower Station.

“Youths and women, over 3000 cooperatives have been made. They already have been given the money. As we are talking people are working, they are putting money in their pockets,” he said.

“Zambia is going to be the hub of electricity following the launch of the Kafue Gorge Lower Hydropower Station. 150MW has been added to the National Grid. We will be exporting electricity. Poverty will end, Kwacha will continue appreciating against the Dollar. Zambia is now a food secure country. We are one of the leading exporting countries of grain in the region. I was told by Mpezeni that people used to take maize to Malawi because the prices were good but now it’s the Malawians bringing their maize.”

Dr Banda indicated that the President has built over 700 schools and over 500 health posts in the country. He added that over 27000 quality jobs have been created from 2016 to date.

Meanwhile, Dr Banda mentioned that the PF Manifesto places Zambians first whilst that of the opposition prioritises foreigners.

He added that the party has put in measures to ensure that, quarrying, among other businesses is being entirely handled by the locals.

“Making blocks will only be for Zambians, timber processing will be for Zambians only…..Mining gold will be reserved for Zambians. The Gold reserves at BoZ have increased, this explains why Kwacha is appreciating against the Dollar,” he said.