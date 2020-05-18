SLAIN Ngwerere police reservist Nathan Mhango, who was murdered by unknown people and his body dumped in Mungule area, was put to rest on Saturday.

Ngwerere police officer in Charge Sakala assured mourners that justice will prevail over the death of Mr Mhango.

“This young man came to me in 2018 and told me that he wanted to serve the community as a reserve police officer and I interviewed and discovered that he was fit to join, he was a good guy.

“His death is a blow to us and the family but what I can assure you mourners is that God is great, the people who did this will be punished,” Mr Sakala said.

Mhango went missing on Monday after unknown people booked his car as he was a part time taxi driver.

His car was discovered in Kabwe before residents of Mungule discovered his body along Mungule road on Saturday.

The body was found in a decomposed state hence post-mortem was conducted on the scene and later buried in Kabangwe.

Meanwhile, information gathered by the Sun indicated that Mhango was stranged using a wire which was found around his neck.

He was also stubbed in the face with a sharp object.

Though the assailants did not steal his vehicle, they only removed a car battery and sold it in Kabwe.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo Esther Katongo confirmed the incident in a statement.

“Police in Lusaka on Saturday May, 16 2020 received a report of suspected murder of a male person who was found dead in a decomposed state off Mungule road.

“This was after police received a report of a missing person from Joyce Phiri of Kingston area in Zani Muone that her husband, a Police Reservist at Ngwerere Police Station identified as Nathan Muhango went missing on Tuesday May,12 2020 whilst driving a Toyota Corolla registration number ALR 1250.

“On Wednesday 13th May, 2020, the victim’s motor vehicle was found abandoned in Kabwe after being involved in an accident,” she said.

Relatives were called and they positively identified the deceased.