BREBNER Changala says police’s killing of two people in Lusaka on Tuesday is pre-meditated murder that lies squarely on the shoulders of President Edgar Lungu.

Unarmed State prosecutor Nsama Nsama and UPND supporter Joseph Kaunda were shot dead in cold blood when police was dispersing UPND supporters as party leader Hakainde Hichilema was scheduled to appear at Force Headquarters for questioning on Wednesday.

Commenting on the incident, Changala, a good governance activist, said the country has been turned into a police State.

“First and foremost, my condolences to our departed colleagues. They’ve died in one of the most unfortunate circumstances through a barbaric system that we elected. But I must put it on record that this is pre-meditated murder. The happenings of today lie squarely on the shoulders of one Edgar Chagwa Lungu,” he said on Wednesday. “The signals that the IG (Inspector General of Police) sent to all the stations and commissioners prepared these people to come and face unarmed citizens with guns and ammunition as if they are hunting wild animals. But having said that, one would come to a conclusion if he had any doubt in his mind or her mind, that Zambia is now a de facto police state. It’s no longer a constitutional democracy. And this has come to reality, thanks to Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu who has sublate power to State police to do as they think they should do against the people of Zambia.”

Changala wondered why police could crowd the area where Hichilema was supposed to be questioned without observing COVID-19 guidelines.

“If you have seen in recent months, the opposition are not allowed to assemble or indeed carry out their political activities in order to canvas for a vote and sell their manifestos and ideas. The police have been refusing them to assemble on the account of security, on the account of Covid and many other excuses,” he said. “But today Lusaka town looked like a war zone because of one call-out which threatens the stay in power of one dictator, unfortunately an elected dictator. But to lose two lives marks the beginning and shift into real change of dynamics.”

He charged that President Lungu ordered police to kill innocent citizens.

Changala warned that whoever did that would be followed once government changes after next year’s elections, on August 12.

“But it is well known that the police who shot that prosecutor and a UPND cadre was acting on command, the command must have come from above. And above must have been the Inspector General of Police, and the Inspector General of Police must have gotten the command from the President,” he said. “They’ll not escape in this pre-meditated murder. I know very well that they’ll not investigate this murder because the investigators are the criminals who have committed this crime. But when the government changes as it should be, sooner than later, we shall come to ask as to who actually pulled the trigger.”

Changala warned President Lungu and his team that they would be prosecuted for all crimes they have committed.

“And from my own understanding, if you look at these two deaths, we had snipers in the police squadron. They were shooting these people right in their heads like targets, moving targets for that matter. This is a crime against humanity and there must be a cost to whoever authorised that,” said Changala. “And I know they also want to send shivers and fear in people’s organs of resistance so that people cannot mobilise. They’re sending a signal [that] whoever goes to demonstrate against this police brutality will be killed in a similar manner. But they’re not the life givers. And sooner than later they will be asked to stand trial. They’ll have to face the full length of the law.”