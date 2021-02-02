MUSA MWENYA (SC) NEVER WANTED EDGAR LUNGU TO BE PRESIDENT, WHICH IS WHY HE IS ALWAYS OPPOSING EVERYTHING THAT PRESIDENT LUNGU DOES – TRIBALISM IS WITH HIM NOT PRESIDENT LUNGU

President Lungu looked at the merits but instead of looking at the merits, Musa Mwenya looked at the tribes, who is tribalists here?

He came in with a legal opinion, as Anttoney General at the time, to grap power from Acting President Edgar Lungu and give it to Guy Scott, because he never wanted Edgar Lungu to takeover as President after Sata’s death.

Musa Mwenya together with other cartel members like Fred M’membe fought tooth and nail to ensue Edgar Lungu does not get elected as President.

However, God gave Edgar Lungu the instrument of power back from the cartel through the 2015 general election. He was later re-elected in 2016 to the surprise and disappointment of Musa Mwenya and his friends.

Musa Mwenya and his cartel collegues, are still fighting to at least discredit President Lungu’s govt and its decisions. Further, they are trying to barr President Lungu to contest 2021 General elections.

It is therefore, not surprising to see Musa Mwenya, quickly coming up with allegations of bribalism in the recent changes made at Permanent Secretary level.

President Lungu has carefully made changes by promoting senior govt officials to PS and firing those PSes who have been cited in the Auditor Generals report or other issues, but Musa Mwenya can’t appreciate that, instead he accuses President Lungu of tribalism, just to discredit him.

I think Musa Mwenya is the one that is tribal because he is looking at names instead of the merits which President Lungu looked at to promote the senior Govt workers.

Musa Mwenya must swallow their bitterness and accept President Lungu as the chosen one and he is doing very well shocking all critics including myself.

TAYALI NI TOUCH AND GO, PRESIDENT WAPA EASY!

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!