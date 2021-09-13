By Musa Mwenye SC

·

A little inspirational note to my young colleagues who may be at the point of giving up.

I was brought up by a single mother in Lusaka. She struggled to raise me and my two siblings, sadly she died when I was 16, my brother was 12 and my sister 7. We were taken in by her younger brother, my uncle, but he died two years later. Life was tough. At one point my sister ended up in the village with my grandmother for two years and my brother temporarily became a grave digger. I would travel to South Africa to buy sweets and other things to resale when I was only 19. For those who know Johannesburg, I would stay in the then infamous Hillbrow area.

I have several stories but one memory is etched in my mind. One evening, a friend who had very kindly taken us into his home asked me and my brother to leave. We had no where to go. That evening my brother and I prayed together and we cried. We questioned why God would allow us to suffer. In the morning, we took our few belongings and walked from Emmasdale to Intercity bus terminus. I had the equivalent of K20 now, gave my brother K5 and remained with K15. We hugged and cried. I remember my parting words to him, I said “I do not know where you will go, but try to go to Aunty …, I am going to Chingola. I will try to get a job at …. When you settle down, please call that place to tell me you are alive and well.” (There were no cell phones then). I headed to Chingola.

I got a job as an intern in a law firm in Chingola. Two months later my brother called to announce that he was alive and well. He had gotten a job at Bank of Zambia sorting soiled notes. My brother ended up obtaining a bachelor of accountancy degree. He got his ACCA and an MBA. He works in Melbourne, Australia and my sister runs her own business in Perth, Australia. I ended up being what God has enabled me to become.

I have friends with similar stories to mine, some who used to sale toy drinks in Kitwe but they have made it in life. Never give up. It may look tough now, but you can make it.