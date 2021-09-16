Former Attorney General Musa Mwenye has blasted the Anti-Corruption Commission for playing to the gallery.

He has wondered why the Commission has prematurely disclosed details of their investigations.

The Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) is reported to have announced that it is conducting several investigations, some of which may involve complex financial transactions and/or money laundering.

I am not sure what prompted the announcement but skilled investigators/prosecutors of white collar crimes will tell you that, if you want to safe guard evidence and successfully prosecute such crimes, you do not announce such investigations. You only do so when you are ready to effect an arrest.

This is because a lot can be done to frustrate the investigation and destroy evidence in the intervening period.

One hopes the ACC has concluded its investigations and is in a position to effect an arrest.

If they have not concluded the investigations, one wonders why such a decision would be made