Former Attorney General Musa Mwenye has blasted the Anti-Corruption Commission for playing to the gallery.
He has wondered why the Commission has prematurely disclosed details of their investigations.
The Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) is reported to have announced that it is conducting several investigations, some of which may involve complex financial transactions and/or money laundering.
I am not sure what prompted the announcement but skilled investigators/prosecutors of white collar crimes will tell you that, if you want to safe guard evidence and successfully prosecute such crimes, you do not announce such investigations. You only do so when you are ready to effect an arrest.
This is because a lot can be done to frustrate the investigation and destroy evidence in the intervening period.
One hopes the ACC has concluded its investigations and is in a position to effect an arrest.
If they have not concluded the investigations, one wonders why such a decision would be made
You are right! Most of these investigators are not professional and could have been strategically put in those positions to derail in investigations by tipping offenders. Most crime intelligence agencies in Zambia are not properly trained to handle financial crimes. That’s why they end up with nolles. HH should ask for assistance from the US and UK to investigate these crimes. He should ask the ACC to stop forthwith any investigations of commercial crimes they are conducting. Let him bring in crack teams from FBI, CIA, and the UK otherwise every Jim and Jack will get away with nolles.
I totally agree. This is completely unprofessional on the part of the ACC and DEC. In fact the top management MUST BE FIRED NOW. They just love the media hipe without realising the impact on the investigation.
The Minister of Home affairs must now take action and remove these so called professionals.
MADNESS