Musa Mwenye SC Pleads for People to Give President Hichilema Time

Government transitions are complex affairs and there are so many moving parts to consider.

Every President is entitled to a ‘honey moon’ period in which he or she is given some lattitude without undue criticism. President Hichilema is no exception. He is entitled to some lattitude as he settles into his new office.

The honey moon period will end and there will be time to criticise, but for now, the President and his team are entitled to time to settle down. They will make a few procedural or non fatal conceptual mistakes in the process but this is completely normal. Let us give him and his team time to settle down.