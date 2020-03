MUSA MWENYE SC STANDS WITH SANGWA SC.

By Koswe Editors

I stand with John Peter Sangwa, SC. Whether one agrees with him or not, I’m proud to count ‘JPS’ (as we fondly call him) as my colleague at the bar. At the time when cowardice and lack of principle has permeated professional ranks, it is refreshing to have someone as principled and steadfast as JPS.

Musa Mwenye SC

Lawyer and Patriot. Former Attorney General and Solicitor General of Zambia. Former President of LAZ