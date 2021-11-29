Barbrah Chama

Musamba says no to Mutembo Nchinto coming back as DPP.

Why is MMD fellas taking over UPND like as if UPND doesn’t have its own human resource.

Am told all this is VP plan to consolidate her power base using MMD. HH7, please open your eyes.

This woman isn’t as loyal as you think. Every time you make a mistake she’s there saying to her loyalists that you don’t listen/heed to advise.

That the list for diplomatic service you tasked her is full of MMD members just like state house, PS and DC appointments. My heart bleeds for staunch UPND members