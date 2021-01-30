NDC media director Emmanuel Malite says former Copperbelt minister Mwenya Musenge can’t survive outside of politics.

Commenting on Musenge’s rejoining PF, Malite said it is very disappointing to see those in leadership that are looked up to by young politicians make not only selfish decisions but also political suicide just for the sake of survival.

He said the decision of rejoining PF, a party that has made many Zambian suffer to the core, can only be made to satisfy one’s belly.

“I personally lost political respect and trust for Mwenya Musenge, I however respect him as an elder,” Malite said, in a statement.

He said leaders like Musenge are a source of the corruption and economic challenges Zambia is facing now.

Malite said the August 12 elections would be a moral and integrity test to a lot of leaders in the opposition who claim to have a heart to serve Zambian people.

“Because they are fully aware of the mess they accumulated during their regime and they know that jail is beckoning for abuse of office, they all want to associate themselves with the PF, a cluster of fellow looters,” he said. “Zambia is watching. Others are so hungry, broke so their only option is to rejoin the PF for survival. We are watching with keen interest.”

He said between now and August 11, the selfish and entrenched in the politics of the belly would be bought and suddenly sing from a different hymn book.

“How else do you explain the turnaround we see today? Those that gave powerful statements to the media, rebuking PF, rightly so for mismanaging the country and corruption are now saying we can work with the ruling party. They have now realised that PF is their ‘baby’, the party they formed, they now are worried what the founder Michael Chilufya Sata would say to find them in opposition…” he noted. “Very stupid reasoning and excuse if you ask me, we all know that they are hungry, unprincipled and simply selfish.”

Malite urged Zambians to be wary of politicians who are in politics to only loot stating that they are the reason the country is in chaos.