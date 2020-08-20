FORMER Copperbelt Province minister Mwenya Musenga has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently on a ventilator at the Kitwe Central Hospital isolation ward.

Musenga has since warned Zambians to get out of dreamland, stressing that the coronavirus is real.

Musenge, who struggled to breathe as he narrated how the deadly pandemic had taken a toll on him, warned against complacency in handling the disease.

“I am at Kitwe Central Hospital and I am on a ventilator right now. To the Zambian people, it is important that we get out of dreamland and take COVID-19 as a reality,” Musenge said in an interview as he struggled to speak. “It is not something to joke about, let each and every Zambian take precautionary measures wherever and in whatever they are doing. Ine yalilyafye ama lungs (it destroyed my lungs) completely so apa tulelwisha ukucita (now we are trying to) maintain Oxygen muma (in the) lungs but ilekana (it’s not working).”

He warned that the disease was already airborne, thus it was not easy to deal with the virus.

Musenge said there were a lot of people moving with the virus without knowing, stating further that the most vulnerable were those in communities and markets.

“We cannot put blame on anybody, it has affected not only Zambia. If it has travelled all those journeys, from China where it begun from to countries across the world, really it doesn’t make Zambia a special country. It’s only us as Zambians who can control it, it’s not those outside. It’s time to unify as a people as One Zambia, One Nation and see how quickly we can put this virus under control,” he said.

And Musenge commended the Kitwe Central Hospital team handling the coronavirus isolation ward for their hard work.

“They have a very fantastic young team of young doctors and nurses. And what is interesting is that they are female medical staff, very young yet passionate about their work,” he said. “They are committed under very difficult working environment.”

Musenge appealed to the government to provide more protection to medical personnel managing COVID-19 patients.

“It’s a sad situation where you have the director of the hospital is positive and quarantined, his deputy is positive and quarantined as well. If such a thing continued, it’s a threat,” he said.

Musenge thanked well-wishers and ministers that have so far called to check up on him, particularly President Edgar Lungu who sent his word through justice minister Given Lubinda.