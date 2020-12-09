EX-MINISTER LAMENTS OVER LUNGU’S BLUNDER
By DARIUS CHOONYA
Former Copperbelt Minister Mwenye Musenge has advised current ministers to disregard some of President Edgar Lungu’s directives pertaining to elections to avoid being misled.
Mr. Musenge is among the former ministers who have been ordered by the constitutional court to pay back the salaries they received in 2016 when Parliament was dissolved and Constitutional Court declared their continued stay as illegal.
The former Copperbelt Minister owes the State K 56,000.
Mr Musenge is wondering how he will pay back the salaries and allowances when his financial status has deteriorated.
He says he feels embarrassed that he followed President Edgar Lungu’s directive to stay in office illegally after the dissolution of Parliament ahead of the 2016 general election.
And former Information Minister Chishimba Kambwili says the state should have paid back the salaries and allowances of former ministers because the directive to stay in office came from the President.
Meanwhile, Caritas Executive Director Eugene Kabilika says the ministers must just pay the money to avoid being cited for contempt of court.
All of them should pass on the bill to Lungu. Let him pay it.
The constitutional court ruling is that all those Ministers who illegally draw salaries and other benefits during the period when parliament was dissolved should pay back the money. Now that ECL who misled the ministers to continue working has also finally agreed that these Ministers should respect the court ruling, it is up to these Ministers to seek support from ECL to enable them respect the law. Taxpayers just want these ministers to pay as ruled by the constitutional court. Once the payment issue is closed, there will still be cases of which individuals and institutions failed to respect the provisions of the constitution by allowing these Ministers to illegally draw salaries and benefits.
We should not forget that the reasons for illegally keeping Ministers working was to advantage ECL and PF during the 2016 elections. Therefore, ECL and PF won the 2016 elections using illegal means of keeping Ministers working when parliament was dissolved. What reparation can we expect from PF and ECL on this illegal means of winning elections? The repayment of illegal money alone doesn’t do justice to those who lost elections in 2016!!
There are more blunders that have been made by many in this government and we all know that they will be paying again after leaving power.my advice to them is that let them learn to listen to the voice of reason.mps should have opposed the directive to stay on after dissolution of parliament.blind followers they are and the end is never nice for blind followers.basambamo ba presido so they should not expect him to clear their debt.
A simple way of sorting out the matter would be for the one who gave the directive to step down because he failed to uphold and defend the constitution of the Republic of Zambia. I get surprised that such a person is still talking about a third term.
CK apparently we have not forgotten how arrogant you were on this issue when you saved as information minister and government spokesman. Even your language today of opposition I sometimes wonder if it’s really meant to be or a blind fold. All the ministers that were happily flying the flag yet very knowledgeable that all along including when this country was under chilubas time, who we many zambian new that he was less educated compared to this high learned lawyer whose name is not found at any tertiary learning institution Jonathan Mtawari except the one he carrys which is supposedly to be a late lawyers name edgar lungu. Like present day on going talk of eligibility all pf MPs, ministers and surrogates are in support, so honestly can they later turn around and claim it’s the head of state who told them, NO. This shows us what type and caliber of citizens we are, this is a reflection of zambian, if the whole cabinet support a wrong then dont looking far places as to why we have a failed economy. The likes of bowman, kanpyongo. Sorry zambia you are not recovering soon.
THIS IS WHY ABENA LUBINDA WANTED BILL TEN. IF BILL TEN WENT THROUGH, EVEN THE STORY OF PAYMENTS OF ILLIGAL STAY IN THE OFFICE, WOULD HAVE BEEN THROWN AWAY.
PF ARE A BUNCH OF LAW BREAKERS EXCEPT A FEW LEADERS.