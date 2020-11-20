President Museveni has lambasted foreign groups and homosexuals claiming they are funding select opposition groups to cause instability in Uganda through sporadic riots.

Museveni while speaking during his campaigns in Kotido said that foreigners and homosexual groups funding riots to cause unrest in Uganda will be replied.

The President was addressing matters regarding the riots in Kampala that were sparked off by the arrest of National Unity Platform (NUP) Presidential flagbearer Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine.

The riots took place in Kampala and surrounding areas leading to the death of at least 37 people and leaving over 60 injured.

“Some of these groups are being used by outsiders, homosexuals, and others who don’t like the stability and independence of Uganda, but they will discover what they are looking for,” Museveni said.

Museveni said those who started riots will ‘regret” because they are entering a terrain that is reserved for the NRM government.

“Those who have been attacking NRM people in the Kampala area will soon lose that appetite, they have entered an area we know very well, the area of fighting, they will regret,” he added.