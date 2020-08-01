President Yoweri Museveni has directed the ministry of health to test all Political aspirants, for COVID-19 before engaging in any form of political campaigns.

Museveni’s directive comes at a time when various political parties are gearing up for party primary elections ahead of the 2021 general elections.

According to a tweet, by the National Resistance Movement (NRM), Museveni who doubles as the party chairman NRM has asked the ministry of health to ensure that all people contesting for political offices are tested for COVID-19 before they interact with voters.

The chairman of the ruling party, the President has directed @MinofHealthUG to have all people contesting for political office tested for #COVID19UG pic.twitter.com/QAq2LrcR2a — NRM Party (@NRMOnline) August 1, 2020

As of Saturday, August 01, 2020, Uganda had 1,154 confirmed cases, with 1,028 recoveries and 3 deaths.

The Country’s National electoral commission, has in its revised electoral road map for the 2021 general elections, indicated that the campaigns will be done scientifically to avoid close contact with the electorate.