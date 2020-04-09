During his Wednesday address to the country on Covid-19, President Museveni promised to share tips on indoor physical activities.

He expressed concern about Ugandans who took to the Northern bypass for group exercises.

“I saw a video of some people walking and running about in groups along the Northern bypass. This is dangerous, it should stop. I will share with you a video of how to exercise indoors. I do it everyday,” the President said as he called on Ugandans to avoid public gatherings which can lead to the spread of Covid-19.

The President said anybody who engages in public gatherings was attempting to cause mass murder.

Now the President has shared photos of him doing press-ups in his living room.

President Museveni is renowned for taking long walks which he describes as his hospital.

“In all these years, have you ever heard of Museveni being admitted to hospital? It is because I walk. Walking is my hospital,” the President who often urges Ugandans on healthy lifestyles once said.