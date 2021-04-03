Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on Friday hosted Senegalese-American musician Aliaune Damala Badara Thiam, alias Akon, in his Rwakitura home for talks on possible business opportunities in the East African country.

Akon was accompanied by his wife Rozina Negusei, who is the president and CEO of Zanar Entertainment, Entreeg Records, and Entreeg Entertainment Group.

This is Negusei’s second meeting with the Ugandan president this year. Her other meeting with Museveni was in February, during which similar discussions were held.

“Aliaune Thiam (Akon) and his wife, come to Uganda in search of business opportunities in a number of sectors like energy, tourism, and infrastructure development. I am happy to engage in such a discussion that will uplift our people and Africa at large,” Museveni said on Friday.

Akon has in the past expressed interest in making investments in various parts of Africa.

In Senegal, plans are underway for a cryptocurrency-powered city in Senegal, which he has previously branded a “real-life Wakanda.”

The $6 billion investment will span across 2,000 acres, located some 60 miles to the south of Senegal’s capital Dakar. Akon laid the first stone for the project in September 2020.