By close of Friday, provisional results from January 14 polls indicated the race to presidency was narrowing down to a two-horse race between ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) candidate Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and National Unity Platform’s (NUP) Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine, with over 64% of the vote in at the National tally centre at Kyambogo, Kampala.

Mr Museveni, 76, leads with 4,470,820 million votes (62.23%) while opposition front-runner and NUP presidential candidate, Bobi Wine has gained but is still trailing with 1,993,236 votes (30.64%), according to Electoral Commission’s (EC) sixth batch of provisional results.

However, Bobi Wine rejected the results calling them “fake” and that Electoral Commission (EC) chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama had disdainfully ignored malpractices that occurred during elections, including those at the expense of armed forces.

“The army and police in some places gave people pre-ticked ballot papers in addition to intimidating voters by their presence and influencing the electorate to vote in favor of incumbent president Museveni,” Bobi Wine said.

“We have gathered supporting evidence and it will be availed to the public once internet is restored across the country,” he added.

National army deputy spokesperson Deo Akiiki dismissed the claims calling them ‘malicious’.

“Those claims are aimed at tarnishing the Uganda People’s Defense Force (UPDF),” he said.

2021 Presidential election provisional results from 22,488/34,684 polling stations received so far (64.84%) Presidential Candidate Candidate’s Party Cumulative vote tally Percentage (%) Amuriat Oboi Patrick Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) 231,109 3.57 Kabuleta Kiiza Joseph Independent 33,845 0.52 Kalembe Nancy Linda Independent 27,271 0.42 Katumba John Independent 22,666 0.35 Kyagulanyi S Robert aka Bobi Wine National Unity Platform (NUP) 1,993,236 30.64 Nobert Mao Democratic Party (DP) 44,486 0.68 Mayambala Willy Independent 10,908 0.17 Mugisha Muntu G Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) 39,351 0.60 Mwesigye Fred Independent 18,124 0.28 Tumukunde Henry K Independent 35,265 0.54 Museveni T Kaguta National Resistance Movement (NRM) 4,470,820 62.23 Valid votes in 6,505,081 Invalid Votes 264,198 3.90 of votes cast Spoilt votes 17,999 Number of votes 6,769,279 37.39 of registered voters Total Number of registered voters 18,103,603

*Colours used represent party with stats accurate as per January 15, 2021 (9:40pm Local EAT)

Bobi Wine, who results so far show has garnered some grass-root support since arriving on the political scene, told his backers that he was hell-bent towards pushing for an end to Mr Museveni’s 35 years at the helm of Uganda’s top leadership spot.

“Our battle is just beginning and far from over,” he remarked, Friday, during a press conference at his home in Magere, Wakiso district.

‘Every vote counts’

With the clock fast ticking towards January 16, EC chairperson Simon Byabakama guaranteed that the nation will know president elect within the constitutionally stipulated 48 hours.

“Given the history of the nature of elections in this country, we don’t want to rush but every vote will be accounted for by Saturday and we don’t want to go beyond 48 hours,” he said.

Mr Byabakama responded to Bobi Wine’s claims on cases of electoral malpractice imploring him, “to show how results were released contrary to what was in 34,684 Result Declaration Forms under Kyagulanyi’s custody.”

‘Bobi Wine home siege’

Presidential candidate Bobi Wine earlier Friday said his home had been surrounded by soldiers.

“I am under military siege. My home is surrounded. The soldiers have jumped over the fence. They attacked my guard and made him roll in the mud,” Bobi Wine told Daily Monitor.

He said that the incident happened at about 5.30pm and he was not told the reason as to why his home had been surrounded: “When I tried to ask why they have done this, they said I should ask the spokesperson of the military. They are not talking to us,” he said.

Deputy Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigire confirmed arrests of people with unknown agenda around Bobi’s home.

“It’s true that police and army are within the vicinity of his home and at least 3 anonymous people with unknown intentions have been arrested and are being probed,” he said.

His counterpart in armed forces and deputy army spokesperson Deo Akiiki acknowledged military presence around Bobi’s home.

*Provisional results carried in this story are accurate as per January 15, 2021 (9:40pm Local EAT) with the 7th batch of provisional results from the Electoral Commission (EC) set for January 16, 2021 (12am Local EAT)

