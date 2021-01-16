Ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party presidential candidate, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni is poised to extend his reign in power to 40 years after Electoral Commission (EC) chairman Simon Byabakama credited him 5,562,141 votes, representing 58.89% of the 9,445,184 valid votes.

The second last batch of provisional results from the Electoral Commission indicate that closest opposition challenger Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine’s percentage vote count had slightly dropped from to 34.62 to 34.55%, cementing Mr Museveni’s lead as per Saturday at noon.

President Museveni’s percentage vote count increased slightly from 58.83% to 58.89% with less than 9% of the vote to count.

According to EC, votes from all major traditional opposition swing territories and urban locales have been accounted for in provisional results.

Results from the national tally centre, Kyambogo, Kampala clearly show that presidency through the January 14 poll is now a mission next to impossible for the other nine candidates lined against Mr Museveni.

2021 Presidential election provisional results from 31,599/34,684 polling stations received so far (91.11%) released January 16, 12:10pm Presidential Candidate Candidate’s Party Cumulative vote tally Percentage (%) Amuriat Oboi Patrick Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) 310,753 3.29 Kabuleta Kiiza Joseph Independent 42,172 0.45 Kalembe Nancy Linda Independent 35,103 0.37 Katumba John Independent 34,258 0.36 Kyagulanyi S Robert aka Bobi Wine National Unity Platform (NUP) 3,263,309 34.55 Nobert Mao Democratic Party (DP) 51,669 0.55 Mayambala Willy Independent 12,884 0.14 Mugisha Muntu G Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) 62,152 0.66 Mwesigye Fred Independent 23,346 0.25 Tumukunde Henry K Independent 47,397 0.50 Museveni T Kaguta National Resistance Movement (NRM) 5,562,141 58.89 Valid votes in 9,445,184 Invalid Votes 356,665 3.64% of votes cast Spoilt votes 27,592 Number of votes 9,801,849 54.14% of registered voters Total Number of registered voters 18,103,603

Constitutionally, president elect should be declared within 48 hours from the time polls closed, Thursday 4pm.

*The stats carried in this story are accurate as per January 16, 2021 (12:30pm Local EAT) with the final batch of provisional results set to be released by the Electoral Commission on January 16, 2021 (3pm Local EAT)

-Daily Monitor