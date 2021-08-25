Bobi Wine

Today the people of Zambia are witnessing a day that has eluded most African countries. H.E. President Hakainde Hichilema is officially taking office from outgoing President, H.E. Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

Once again, I congratulate His Excellency Hakainde Hichilema for his resounding victory. I also congratulate and thank His Excellency Edgar Chagwa Lungu for affording his nation the well deserved peaceful transfer of power. As I have repeatedly said, President Hichilema emerged victorious in the election, but President Lungu is also such a winner. It takes decency and character for a leader to graciously accept an election defeat and accept the will of the people.

Yesterday night, I communicated to President Hakainde’s Inauguration Committee and expressed deep regrets for not attending this momentous event, after all my efforts to travel to Zambia were frustrated. In the coming days, I will issue a statement giving further details. Nevertheless, I remain very grateful for the invitation.

To our sisters and brothers in Zambia, THANK YOU for showing the way. It is now our duty as a generation to ensure that peaceful transitions become normal on this our continent.

God bless Zambia. God bless Uganda. God bless Africa