President Museveni Saturday scoffed at European Union (EU) Parliament which has recommended sanctions against Ugandan individuals and organisations they claim are responsible for human rights violations during the recent general election, which it said wasn’t democratic and transparent.

The development is the latest in the fallout between the West and Uganda government that has seen President Museveni and a number of his senior officials castigating unnamed Western powers over what they call interference in the affairs of Uganda.

However, in a televised address about Uganda’s security following several reports of security operatives kidnapping citizens, especially opposition supporters, Mr Museveni, 76, said some foreigners have always been wrong about Uganda and his leadership.

“I want to comment on excitement caused by some foreigners trying to interfere in our affairs. I read in the newspapers about the EU Parliament sanctioning some Ugandans from traveling. For anybody to think that Africans are dying to go to Europe is something that shows lack of seriousness. Well, personally I need a lot of persuasion to leave Uganda. Why would I want to leave Uganda? I normally do it for friendship,” Mr Museveni who assumed power as a rebel leader in 1986 said.

Accusing former president Idi Amin of killing many nationals and being a ‘foreigners’ favorite, he told Ugandans: “When Idi Amin made a coup (1971); he was supported by foreigners but for us straight away after he had announced his coup, we decided to fight him because he couldn’t understand our Pan-African aims. We need state-power to solve problems of Africa not just positions. Ignore foreigners.”

Holding grip on NRM party ideologies, Mr Museveni slammed foreigners saying, “If we had listened to them, we would have made mistakes. Foreigners can lead to a lot of distortions.”