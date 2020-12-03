Museveni said that standing out of open-roofed cars is a criminal act because it attracts people from all angles to congregate and wave back thereby putting their lives in danger.

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) party flag bearer, Yoweri Museveni has lashed out at opposition presidential aspirants who stand out of their open-roofed cars to wave to congregations.

Museveni made the remarks during a digitalised address to the nation on Sunday evening. He said that because of the ongoing COVID-19, leaders should take enough caution and not allow their supporters to gather in big numbers.

Museveni said that standing out of open-roofed cars is a criminal act because it attracts people from all angles to congregate and wave back thereby putting their lives in danger.

“With these campaigns, you get people from far away, and whereas the locals would be safe, these irresponsible leaders are importing people from far, and that is why it’s incredibly irresponsible for people that want to be leaders,” Museveni said.

“Standing out and waving to the people would be criminal. I would be safe but putting the lives of the people in danger. To see a leader encouraging people to congregate is criminal.”

The incumbent president also urged opposition candidates to borrow a leaf from him because he does not put his head out to wave to people who gather around his vehicle.

Museveni said that since it was had for the Electoral Commission to postpone the elections, they directed that gatherings are limited to at most 200 people but many opposition candidates are already acting contrary to this directive.

He said that these mass gatherings will create favourable grounds for the further spread of the virus.

“Since it would be more troublesome to postpone elections, we decided to go for scientific elections. Not exceeding 200 people and outdoor meetings. However, some candidates have been irresponsible from the start. They stand in open-roofed vehicles to wave to the people,” the NRM leader emphasized.

“I can’t stand to wave by encouraging people to congregate as if they are doing the right thing. As you have seen, even if people gather around my vehicle, I simply slow down, remain inside the car, and wave to them using signs.”

READ Bobi Wine, Police agree to schedule new Presidential consultation meetings

Meanwhile, this comes at a time when the coronavirus continues to surge in the country. The health ministry Sunday announced 201 new cases from COVID-19 tests done on 28 November 2020.

The new figure now means that the cumulative confirmed cases in Uganda are now 20,145. Of these, 8,989 have recovered from the virus while 201 people have since succumbed to it.

In response to the coronavirus battle, the President said that scientists around the country have raised hope in developing a vaccine to kill the virus.

Museveni said that the scientists have developed seven wonderful products, six of which are under trial, and one, an immune booster is already being used.

Relatively, he said that they have also developed two diagnostic tents- one which uses saliva and can give results in 30 minutes. There is always opportunity in adversity.

“The first three (3) are all anti-virals- killing the virus and limiting the damage of the virus to the body. The scientists have told me that dozens of people have been healed by these substances but, starting December 15, 2020, patients under strict medical supervision will have this medicine tried on them.”

“The fourth exciting product is a bronchial dilator- a drug that will keep your lung airways open without the need to use the ventilators that cause so much damage to other body parts where they are inserted,” Museveni added.