MUSEVENI WIDENS LEAD, AS BOBI WINE CRIES FOUL

YOWERI Museveni – 1.5 million

ROBERT Kyagulani – 647,146

#UgandaDecides

Bobi Wine decries election fraud and violence, threatens to reject results

Ugandan presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi popularly referred to as Bobi Wine has decried fraud and violence in the country’s election as vote counting continues.

In a tweet on his official handle on Thursday, January 14, evening, the National Unity Platform leader thanked his fellow citizens for turning up in large numbers to cast their votes but expressed his doubt in the process.

“Hello Uganda! Despite the wide spread fraud and violence experienced across the country earlier today, the picture still looks good. Thank you Uganda for turning up and voting in record numbers. The challenge now is for Mr. Byabakama and the EC to declare the will of the people,” he said.

The 38-year-old while speaking to Zibani Zambia assured his supporters of nothing but a win claiming he had the numbers to oust long serving President Yoweri Museveni from power.

“The results the Electoral Commission (EC) boss Simon Byabakama puts out are his business. We are in this to win. We have reached to our supporters and everybody was scared as they thought I won’t cast my vote but we are here. We have an effort to vote and observe this election and we will know the answer,” Wine affirmed.

According to results by the electoral body, Museveni had surpassed 1.5 million votes as of Friday, January 15, morning while Wine had gained 647,146 votes representing 27.39%.

The race however, was still too tight to call as only 23% of the total polling stations had declared their results by the time of going to press. Wine had earlier smelled a rat after his phone was allegedly blocked by the government to bar him from communicating with his agents.

The politician’s wife Barbie had also made similar allegations when she discovered she could not receive nor make phone calls.

“Like my wife’s, my phone has been blocked and I am unable to receive or make regular calls. I know this is to stop me from communicating to our agents and coordinators. I encourage you comrades to be vigilant as I try to devise ways of reaching out to you,” he tweeted.