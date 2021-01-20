Museveni wonders why African leaders are not congratulating him
RE-ELECTED Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has wondered why African Leaders are not sending him congratulatory messages as it has been the tradition.
Speaking in Kampala this morning after meeting security chiefs, Museveni said he was disappointed that since he was declared winner, only five African heads of states have congratulated him out of all presidents in Africa.
Credit: Daily Star Zambia
How can they congratulate you when you are not the legit winner? Something which is very clear that you rigged the elections. We are don’t want dectators in Africa
We don’t surcuum to dictators any more thats why.how can you be in power for 40 years what else do you want to do
Yes they are tired of you.only those who subscribe to dictatorship will congratulate you.otherwise you are not the legitimate winner and you rigged your way to the presidency.