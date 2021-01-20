Museveni wonders why African leaders are not congratulating him

RE-ELECTED Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has wondered why African Leaders are not sending him congratulatory messages as it has been the tradition.

Speaking in Kampala this morning after meeting security chiefs, Museveni said he was disappointed that since he was declared winner, only five African heads of states have congratulated him out of all presidents in Africa.

Credit: Daily Star Zambia