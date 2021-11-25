Former Transport Minister Brian Mushimba has commended the UPND government for following through the Zambia Airways project

Zambia Airways which was restarted by the PF government when Dr Mushimba was Minister in charge of Transport and Communications is due to take to the skies on December 1st 2021.

Dr Mushimba said he is glad that the new government has not abandoned the project.

“Glad the new government saw it prudent to build on where this was left and have gone ahead with the launch,” Dr Mushimba said.

He said a National Airline has so much upside that it would have been a mistake to have abandoned the project.

“We just urge them to address any issues with the partnership agreements so that benefits accrue to the partners in proportional measure.”

Dr Mushimba also hoped that lessons have been learnt from the demise of the original Zambia Airways.

“Yes we pray that lessons have been learnt from the collapse of the airline earlier and the success of this new launch be prioritized.”

He said, “The blueprint for success is certainly there and we wish them well. I will be flying them whenever I’m on routes they will be serving.”