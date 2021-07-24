By Chileshe Mwango

Former Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane has accused the PATRIOTIC FRONT -PFparty of being economic with truths on what has led to the current economic hardships Zambia is experiencing.

Dr. Musokotwane tells Phoenix News that the serious economists in and out of Zambia know that the hardships are as a result of huge borrowing by government which he says it is failing to admit as they do not want people to know.

He alleges that the PF is attempting to mislead citizens into believing that it is the privatisation program of the 1990s which caused economic hardships.

Dr. Musokotwane says had privatisation been the reason Zambia is under economic pressure, that would have manifested previous governments.

He says the false claim by the pf is shocking because it indicates that in the midst of the country’s troubles, the leadership does not understand the relevant economic forces at

play.

